James Madison play against Montana for the FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals title at Bridgeforth Stadium in the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

James Madison vs Montana: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021 NCAA College Football FCS Quarterfinals in the US

James Madison Dukes (11-1) and Montana Grizzlies (10-2) play for the FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Bridgeforth Stadium today, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team is a touchdown machine. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it live in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

James Madison Dukes closed the regular season with 9 consecutive wins, and a single loss against Villanova at home. So far their record is perfect in the playoffs with a win against Southeastern Louisiana at home.

Montana Grizzlies won in the second round of the FCS Playoffs at home against Eastern Washington 41-57, that was the team's tenth victory of the season. The Grizzlies lost only two games during the regular season.

James Madison vs Montana: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

James Madison vs Montana: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

James Madison vs Montana: Storylines

James Madison Dukes have not lost a game since October 9 against Villanova at home, that game was highly defensive and the Dukes lost by 27-28. But after that game the team won six straight regular season games against Richmond 19-3, Delaware 22-10, Elon 45-21, Campbell 51-14, William & Mary 32-22 and Towson 56-10. James Madison Dukes' first win in the 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round was against Southeastern Louisiana 59-20 at home. That game was dominated by the Dukes from the first quarter, even though Louisiana scored 10 points in that quarter, that was the only time during the game that the visitors scored double digits in a quarter. The Dukes are scoring an average of 41.17 points per game, the team's defense allows 15.83 points per game.

Cole Johnson, Duke’s quarterback, is a touchdown machine in the 2021 College Football season with 37 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. 245/364 passes completed for 67.31%, 3274 yards, and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Montana Grizzlies opened the 2021 FCS season with three consecutive victories against Washington 13-7, Western Illinois 42-7 and Cal Poly 39-7. After those early victories the team lost to Eastern Washington 34-28 as the first loss of the season. The second time the team lost a game was against Sacramento State 28-21 on October 16. Despite two losses, one on the road and one at home, the team has a good home record at 6-1 and 4-1 on the road. The Grizzlies had a relatively easy game in the Second Round of the playoffs against Eastern Washington, not only did the team take their revenge, but they won comfortably by 57-41. The visitors, Montana Grizzlies, are scoring an average of 31.6 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 15.3 points per game.

Cam Humprey, Grizzlies' quarterback, is playing his last season with the team, this season he has thrown for 135/221 passes completed, 1701 yards, 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. In the Second Round against Eastern Washington, Humprey threw 3 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free James Madison vs Montana in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

James Madison vs Montana: Predictions And Odds

James Madison Dukes are favorites at home with -7.5 points to cover and -280 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a much more solid offense than the visitors and the quarterback of the team is a star with potential for next season. Montana Grizzlies are underdogs with +7.5 ATS and +240 moneyline. The totals is set at 46.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: James Madison Dukes -7.5.

FanDuel Montana +7.5 / +240 Totals 46.5 James Madison -7.5 / -280

* Odds via FanDuel