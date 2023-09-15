Jay Norvell and Colorado State have a huge challenge ahead as they will visit Folsom Field to play against Colorado. The Buffaloes are one of the biggest surprises in college football under new head coach, Deion Sanders.

Meanwhile, the Rams had a terrible debut losing 50-24 at home against Washington State. That’s why they’re 23-point underdogs on the road. No one gives them a chance.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Norvell took the spotlight with very controversial comments about Deion Sanders. Though it’s a rivalry game, this episode is a hot topic in college football.

Jay Norvell takes a shot at Deion Sanders

Jay Norvell took a big shot at Deion Sanders criticizing Coach Prime’s attitude as the leader of Colorado. “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Of course, Deion has always been a celebrity, but, Norvell doesn’t agree with the extravaganza. The problem for the Rams is that Colorado and Sanders already took notice of his words.

“We don’t talk about nobody. We just go out here, work and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they just made personal. It was just going to be a good game, but they made it personal. It was going to be great task. A battle of Colorado, but they made it personal”.

In fact, Coach Prime admitted those words took him by surprise. “I was on my own business watching some film. Getting ready and trying to be the best coach I can be. Then I look up and I read some things about us. Once again. Why would you want to talk about us?”