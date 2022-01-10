Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson got brutally honest on his relationship with Kirk Cousins. Check out what he had to say.

The NFL playoffs are just around the corner and, once again, the Minnesota Vikings failed to reach that stage. They competed and fought hard week in and week out but couldn't win close games more often than not.

As per usual, people pointed the finger at Kirk Cousins for the Vikings' miscues. Cousins makes top-dollar despite rarely showing up to play against winning teams, and patience is running out on him for some fans.

Nonetheless, Vikings rising star Justin Jefferson thinks people should call Cousins some slack, stating that he's the only reason why he's been able to be so successful early in his career.

Justin Jefferson Backs Up Kirk Cousins After Another Disappointing Season

“Our relationship has been growing ever since I stepped in the building last year,” Jefferson told the media. “Things ain’t always perfect with us. He’s the reason I got these many yards. He’s the reason why I’m this type of player. I’m not throwing the ball to myself.

“He’s been doing a great job for us. Of course we want a better record, better outcome, but Kirk has been doing good. He’s been doing a phenomenal job.”

Jefferson Wasn't Pleased With The Vikings' Playcalling

Jefferson was frustrated towards the final passage of the season. He called out his teammates for the lack of energy and stated that their red-zone playcalling wasn't aggressive enough.

"I feel we should be more aggressive," Jefferson said a couple of weeks ago. “We definitely let them (the defense) down. (…) We gotta find a way to get in the end zone," the LSU product added.

The Vikings are likely to part ways with HC Mike Zimmer after another subpar season but more than that, they should also start looking at other options at QB with Cousins' contract finally running out.