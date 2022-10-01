Kansas State take on Texas Tech at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas State vs Texas Tech: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

Kansas State and Texas Tech meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. The home team won a big game last week. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Wildcats lost their winning streak during Week 3 in what was the first home loss for them. That game was against Tulane 10-17, but a week later during Week 4 the Wildcats won against a top team, Oklahoma State 41-34.

The Red Raiders won in Week 4 against another Top 25 team, this time their victim was the Longhorns, they won 37-34 (OT). Before that victory the Red Raiders lost against another top team, NC State and won against Houston 33-30 (2OT).

Kansas State vs Texas Tech: Date

Kansas State and Texas Tech play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 1 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. The home team won against a big favorite, but the visitors won against two of three Top 25 AP Poll teams.

Kansas State vs Texas Tech: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas State vs Texas Tech at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Kansas State and Texas Tech at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+