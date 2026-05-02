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Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby horses 2026: names, jockeys and trainers

The 152nd Run for the Roses features a packed field of 20 elite three-year-olds ready to make history at Churchill Downs. From million-dollar favorites to international wildcards, discover the key contenders and the legendary teams behind them before the gates open.

The Puma during the Kentucky Derby 2026
© Getty ImagesThe Puma during the Kentucky Derby 2026

The Kentucky Derby 2026 favorites are led by the formidable Renegade, a son of Into Mischief who recently dominated the Arkansas Derby. Owned by Mike Repole and the Lows, he will be guided by world-class jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. from the tricky rail position.

Following closely in the betting is Commandment, a Brad Cox trainee who secured his spot by winning the Florida Derby in impressive fashion. Jockey Luis Saez will take the reins for owner Wathnan Racing, hoping to deliver a victory for the powerhouse stable.

Another top contender is Further Ado, who captured the Blue Grass Stakes to prove his elite status on the dirt. This Spendthrift Farm star will benefit from the experience of Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, a three-time Derby winner.

Detailed list of horses for the derby

Beyond the favorites, The Puma has emerged as a serious threat after a strong runner-up finish in the Florida Derby. Trained by Gustavo Delgado and ridden by Javier Castellano, he looks to repeat the “Mage” magic for his Venezuelan connections.

PostHorseTrainerJockey
1RenegadeTodd PletcherIrad Ortiz Jr.
2AlbusRiley MottManny Franco
3IntrepidoJeff MullinsHector Berrios
4Litmus TestBob BaffertMartin Garcia
6CommandmentBrad CoxLuis Saez
7Danon BourbonManabu IkezoeAtsuya Nishimura
8So HappyMark GlattMike Smith
9The PumaGustavo DelgadoJavier Castellano
10Wonder DeanDaisuke TakayanagiRyusei Sakai
11IncrediboltRiley MottJaime Torres
12Chief WallabeeBill MottJunior Alvarado
14PotenteBob BaffertJuan Hernandez
15Emerging MarketChad BrownFlavien Prat
16PavlovianDoug O’NeillEdwin Maldonado
17Six SpeedBhupat SeemarBrian Hernandez Jr.
18Further AdoBrad CoxJohn Velazquez
19Golden TempoCherie DeVauxJose Ortiz
21Great WhiteJohn EnnisAlex Achard
22OcelliD. Whitworth BeckmanJoe Ramos

West Coast fans are backing So Happy, the Santa Anita Derby winner trained by Mark Glatt for Norman Stables. This speedy colt will have the “Big Money” experience of veteran jockey Mike Smith navigating the 1 1/4-mile journey.

Renegade is one of the valuable horses in the derby, but he faces stiff competition from international stars like Japan’s Danon Bourbon. With 20 horses in the hunt, the 2026 field promises one of the most competitive races in recent memory.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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