Kentucky Derby horses 2026: names, jockeys and trainers

The Kentucky Derby 2026 favorites are led by the formidable Renegade, a son of Into Mischief who recently dominated the Arkansas Derby. Owned by Mike Repole and the Lows, he will be guided by world-class jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. from the tricky rail position.

Following closely in the betting is Commandment, a Brad Cox trainee who secured his spot by winning the Florida Derby in impressive fashion. Jockey Luis Saez will take the reins for owner Wathnan Racing, hoping to deliver a victory for the powerhouse stable.

Another top contender is Further Ado, who captured the Blue Grass Stakes to prove his elite status on the dirt. This Spendthrift Farm star will benefit from the experience of Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, a three-time Derby winner.

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Detailed list of horses for the derby

Beyond the favorites, The Puma has emerged as a serious threat after a strong runner-up finish in the Florida Derby. Trained by Gustavo Delgado and ridden by Javier Castellano, he looks to repeat the “Mage” magic for his Venezuelan connections.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 8 So Happy Mark Glatt Mike Smith 9 The Puma Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 10 Wonder Dean Daisuke Takayanagi Ryusei Sakai 11 Incredibolt Riley Mott Jaime Torres 12 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 14 Potente Bob Baffert Juan Hernandez 15 Emerging Market Chad Brown Flavien Prat 16 Pavlovian Doug O’Neill Edwin Maldonado 17 Six Speed Bhupat Seemar Brian Hernandez Jr. 18 Further Ado Brad Cox John Velazquez 19 Golden Tempo Cherie DeVaux Jose Ortiz 21 Great White John Ennis Alex Achard 22 Ocelli D. Whitworth Beckman Joe Ramos

West Coast fans are backing So Happy, the Santa Anita Derby winner trained by Mark Glatt for Norman Stables. This speedy colt will have the “Big Money” experience of veteran jockey Mike Smith navigating the 1 1/4-mile journey.

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Renegade is one of the valuable horses in the derby, but he faces stiff competition from international stars like Japan’s Danon Bourbon. With 20 horses in the hunt, the 2026 field promises one of the most competitive races in recent memory.