Kentucky Derby horses 2026: names, jockeys and trainers

The Kentucky Derby 2026 favorites are led by the formidable Renegade, a son of Into Mischief who recently dominated the Arkansas Derby. Owned by Mike Repole and the Lows, he will be guided by world-class jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. from the tricky rail position.
Following closely in the betting is Commandment, a Brad Cox trainee who secured his spot by winning the Florida Derby in impressive fashion. Jockey Luis Saez will take the reins for owner Wathnan Racing, hoping to deliver a victory for the powerhouse stable.
Another top contender is Further Ado, who captured the Blue Grass Stakes to prove his elite status on the dirt. This Spendthrift Farm star will benefit from the experience of Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, a three-time Derby winner.
Detailed list of horses for the derby
Beyond the favorites, The Puma has emerged as a serious threat after a strong runner-up finish in the Florida Derby. Trained by Gustavo Delgado and ridden by Javier Castellano, he looks to repeat the “Mage” magic for his Venezuelan connections.
|Post
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|1
|Renegade
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|2
|Albus
|Riley Mott
|Manny Franco
|3
|Intrepido
|Jeff Mullins
|Hector Berrios
|4
|Litmus Test
|Bob Baffert
|Martin Garcia
|6
|Commandment
|Brad Cox
|Luis Saez
|7
|Danon Bourbon
|Manabu Ikezoe
|Atsuya Nishimura
|8
|So Happy
|Mark Glatt
|Mike Smith
|9
|The Puma
|Gustavo Delgado
|Javier Castellano
|10
|Wonder Dean
|Daisuke Takayanagi
|Ryusei Sakai
|11
|Incredibolt
|Riley Mott
|Jaime Torres
|12
|Chief Wallabee
|Bill Mott
|Junior Alvarado
|14
|Potente
|Bob Baffert
|Juan Hernandez
|15
|Emerging Market
|Chad Brown
|Flavien Prat
|16
|Pavlovian
|Doug O’Neill
|Edwin Maldonado
|17
|Six Speed
|Bhupat Seemar
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|18
|Further Ado
|Brad Cox
|John Velazquez
|19
|Golden Tempo
|Cherie DeVaux
|Jose Ortiz
|21
|Great White
|John Ennis
|Alex Achard
|22
|Ocelli
|D. Whitworth Beckman
|Joe Ramos
West Coast fans are backing So Happy, the Santa Anita Derby winner trained by Mark Glatt for Norman Stables. This speedy colt will have the “Big Money” experience of veteran jockey Mike Smith navigating the 1 1/4-mile journey.
Renegade is one of the valuable horses in the derby, but he faces stiff competition from international stars like Japan’s Danon Bourbon. With 20 horses in the hunt, the 2026 field promises one of the most competitive races in recent memory.