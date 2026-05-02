Who owns Renegade and how much is the horse worth?

Renegade enters the starting gate as the definitive horse to watch for the 2026 Kentucky Derby, carrying the high expectations of a morning-line favorite at 4-1 odds. This elite colt is owned by a powerful partnership between Mike Repole’s Repole Stable and Robert and Lawana Low.

At the 2024 Keeneland September Yearling Sale, the horse attracted a massive final bid of $975,000, a price documented by industry authorities like BloodHorse and Equibase. Since that initial investment, his value has skyrocketed; with over $1.03 million in career earnings already secured and a Grade 1 victory under his belt.

Renegade is currently riding a wave of momentum following back-to-back dominant victories in 2026. He first showcased his talent in February by winning the Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs, but it was his breathtaking performance in the $1.5 million Arkansas Derby (G1) on March 28 that truly sealed his status.

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Who is the jockey running Renegade in the Derby?

Guiding Renegade through the crowded 20-horse field is the world-class jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., a five-time Eclipse Award winner. Ortiz has been the regular pilot for Renegade during his successful three-year-old campaign. Despite his immense success globally, Ortiz is also chasing his first career Kentucky Derby win.

How impressive was that!??!



#6 RENEGADE scored a runaway win in the $1.5 million Arkansas Derby (G1) under jockey @iradortiz. Todd Pletcher trains the son of @spendthriftfarm Into Mischief. pic.twitter.com/uWJ9XjT6NO — FanDuel Racing (@FanDuel_Racing) March 29, 2026

The duo will face a daunting task as they attempt to break the infamous “Rail Curse” after drawing Post Position 1. Statistics show that no horse has won the Kentucky Derby from the inside rail since Ferdinand in 1986—a 40-year drought that Ortiz will have to navigate with expert precision.

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Despite the difficult draw, the synergy between Ortiz and Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher remains the gold standard for the 2026 field. Pletcher, who has already conditioned two previous Derby winners, has prepared Renegade to be at his absolute physical peak for the first Saturday in May. If Ortiz can find clear running room, the $975,000 son of Into Mischief has every tool necessary to finally deliver Mike Repole and the Lows the most coveted trophy.