In one of the best matchups of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season, Kentucky will clash with Mississippi State. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Kentucky will host Mississippi State in a must-see contest between two Top 25 teams in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Kentucky are in the toughest moment of their season. After a 4-0 start, they've dropped two straight against Ole Miss and South Carolina. In that duel with the Gamecocks, QB Will Levis didn't play (left foot) and he might be a last minute decision. Even though they're at home, the Wildcats are a 4-point underdog in this SEC showdown.

Mississippi State are on a impressive three-game winning streak: Bowling Green, Texas A&M and Arkansas. In all those victories, the Bulldogs scored at least 40 points and that's why they appear as the No.16 ranked team in the nation. Will Rogers has been sensational and is the best quarterback in the SEC with 2110 yards and 22 touchdowns. Mississippi State lead the all-time series 25-24.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State: Date

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Kentucky vs Mississippi State in the US

Kentucky and Mississippi State will face off in a crucial SEC battle in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the SEC Network.