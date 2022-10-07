South Carolina will travel to Kentucky in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Kentucky will clash with South Carolina in of the most intriguing matchups of Week 6 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Wildcats are looking for immediate revenge after last week's heartbreaking loss against Ole Miss (22-19). Kentucky fumbled twice in the last three minutes of that game and had terrible kicking issues missing a field goal and two extra point attempts. Now, their historic eight-game winning streak is over and Mark Stoops' team needs this victory before facing two ranked rivals in consecutive games: Mississippi State and Tennessee.

On the other side, South Carolina comes from two comfortable wins against modest rivals like Charlotte (56-20) and SC State (50-10). Now, the challenge is real by facing the No.13 ranked team in the nation. This year, the Gamecocks have not been able to defeat ranked teams with resounding losses against Arkansas (44-30) and Georgia (48-7). They are 6.5-point underdogs at Kentucky.

Kentucky vs South Carolina: Date

The Wildcats will host the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kentucky vs South Carolina: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Kentucky vs South Carolina in the US

The matchup between Kentucky and South Carolina in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is the SEC Network.