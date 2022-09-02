2022 US Open was the platform Liudmila Samsonova needed to show the tennis world her credentials. Here, get to know the Russian player who is stealing all the headlines in this edition of the prestigious Grand Slam.

In some sports, only the most renowned players get to shine at the big stage. In women's tennis, however, we've been witnessing a number of upsets. Liudmila Samsonova, for instance, is giving a lot to talk about with her impressive start to the 2022 US Open.

It's not the first time a relatively unpopular female tennis player makes a name for herself in a Grand Slam - if not, look at 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu. Samsonova has already won WTA Washington and WTA Cleveland this summer, but shining in Flushing Meadows is taking her to the next level of prominence.

The Russian player has made it to her maiden second week of the US Open in great fashion, holding an impressive 13-match and 18-set winning streak. Here, get to know more about her.

How old is Liudmila Samsonova?

Born on November 11, 1998, in Olenegorsk, Russia, Liudmila Samsonova is 23 years old. She claimed her first WTA title at the 2021 German Open before emerging victorious in Washington and Cleveland.

How tall is Liudmila Samsonova?

Liudmila Samsonova is 5 feet and 11 inches tall (1.82 m). Though she was born in Russia, Liudmila moved to Italy with her family when she was only one year old and spent most of her life there. As a matter of fact, she played under the Italian flag until 2018, when she decided to represent Russia.

How much does Liudmila Samsonova weigh?

Liudmila Samsonova weighs 67 kg (147 lbs). Since turning pro in 2013, she holds a 235-145 record in singles (61.8%). While Samsonova's three WTA titles remain her biggest successes to date, she is also pursuing to make it into the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Who is Liudmila Samsonova's coach?

Liudmila Samsonova's coach is Alessandro Dumitrache, who has been working with her for four years. Samsonova plays right-handed and two-handed backhand. Her performances in the US Open suggest we have yet to see the best of her.

Does Liudmila Samsonova has social media profiles?

Liudmila Samsonova does have social media profiles. While she has over 21.1K followers on Instagram, her Twitter account has yet to be verified. However, we can only expect those numbers to increase fast soon.