In a shocking turn of events the YouTuber turned Boxer is now going to turn “entertainer” as he has signed with the WWE.

Logan Paul is a man of opportunity; Paul went from viral YouTuber to million-dollar boxer and is now going to get into the world of pro wrestling. The news comes as a shock given that Paul was working on a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and a showdown with Iron Mike Tyson.

Paul made the announcement on his Twitter page, and it is not the first time he has dabbled in the square circle as the 27-year-old has already participated in one off events at WrestleMania on two occasions.

Paul is not the first celebrity to try their luck in wrestling, as the matches are scripted and choreographed the risk of injury is reduced tremendously. No details have been given as to how long the contract is for.

Logan Paul to work for WWE

Paul’s signing comes as a bit of a surprise as the company is in the middle of a scandal where CEO Vince McMahon is being investigated internally for paying off a former employee to keep an extra marital affair quiet.

Paul will join former fellow boxer Mike Tyson, Bad Bunny, Ronda Rousey, Shaquille O'Neal, Mr.T, David Arquette, Lawrence Taylor, and Kevin Hart among others who have jumped into the squared circle. For Paul it will most likely be a big contract, although no mention as to for how long and how much.

Paul is still actively searching for another boxing match against a big-name opponent, although how long that might be sidetracked while he wrestles is not known.