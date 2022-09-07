All the details about each of the Fighting Tigers’ games for the 2022 NCAA Football season. Check here when and where they will play and how to watch each game.

LSU Tigers are one of the best SEC teams but last season was bad for them with a record of 6-7 overall, plus the team lost to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl to close out their season as the worst team in their division.

The Fighting Tigers have four national titles, three were claimed in the 21st century while they claimed another in 1908. The claimed titles are slightly different from the normal 'won titles', as the claimed titles refer to when a team is considered champion due to their good season record without playing or winning a CFP final.

After Ed Orgeron left the team in 2021, he won a national title with the Tigers in 2019, things have not been the same for the Tigers. But LSU's new head coach Brian Kelly first season was disappointing.

LSU Tigers 2022 Football Schedule

LSU Tigers play in the SEC West Division, that's the same division where other big favorites like Alabama, Akansas and Texas A&M are playing. LSU will begin the new season without being part of the Top 25 AP Poll.

The first two games of the season for the LSU Tigers, September 4 and 10, will be against non-conference rivals, those games are perfect to showcase the good form of the team's offensive and defensive lines. Both games are scheduled for 6:30 PM on each day listed above.

LSU Tigers 2022 Football Schedule Date Time (ET) Opponent Stadium TV Channel September 4 6:30 PM vs. Florida State* Caesars Superdome ABC September 10 6:30 PM Southern* Tiger Stadium SECN September 17 5:00 PM Mississippi State Tiger Stadium ESPN September 24 6:30 PM New Mexico* Tiger Stadium ESPN+/SECN+ October 1 at Auburn Jordan–Hare Stadium October 8 Tennessee Tiger Stadium October 15 at Florida Ben Hill Griffin Stadium October 22 Ole Miss Tiger Stadium November 5 Alabama Tiger Stadium November 12 at Arkansas Razorback Stadium November 19 UAB* Tiger Stadium November 26 at Texas A&M Kyle Field

How to watch LSU Tigers football games in 2022?

The big test for LSU Tigers is their first conference game of the 2022 season against Mississippi State on September 17, that game will be held at Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State. ESPN will be the official channel to watch the game but the live stream of this and other college football games is through FuboTV (7-day free trial).