LSU vs Texas A&M: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US

LSU (5-6) and No. 15 Texas A&M (8-3) meet in for a Week 13 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Defense at home. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Ed Orgeron's at his last season as LSU’s head coach, but his record is negative after opening the 2021 season with a loss to UCLA 27-38 on the road. The most recent game was a victory for LSU against Louisiana-Monroe.

Texas A&M won five of the last six games before closing out the regular season, they recently won against Praire View A&M 52-3 after losing to Ole miss 19-29 on the road.

LSU vs Texas A&M: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LSU vs Texas A&M: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

LSU vs Texas A&M: Storylines

LSU has a negative record in the conference at 5-6, the last three games against conference opponents (SEC) were consecutive losses against Ole Miss 17-31, Alabama 14-20 and Arkansas 13-16. The most recent victory against an SEC rival was at home against Florida Gators 49-42, and the only other victory within the conference was against Mississippi State 28-25 at home. The home record is positive with four wins and only two losses. LSU are scoring an average of 27.1 points per game, and the defense allows 25.5 points per game.

Texas A&M had two winning streaks this season, one at the start of the season between Week 1 and 3 with wins against Kent State 41-10, Colorado 10-7 and New Mexico 34-0. The end of the first winning streak was a 10-20 loss to Arkansas. The second winning streak was longer than the first for the Aaggies as they won against Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Auburn and lost the streak to Ole Miss 19-29 on the road. Texas A&M are scoring an average of 29.8 points per game and the defense is allowing 14.9 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LSU vs Texas A&M in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 13 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

LSU vs Texas A&M: Predictions And Odds

LSU are underdogs at home with +6.5 ATS and +210 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record at home but the visitors have a more efficient offensive line. Texas A&M are favorites with -6.5 coverage points and -230 moneyline. The total is fixed at 47 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: OVER 47.



FanDuel LSU +6.5 / +210 Totals 47 Texas A&M -6.5 / -230

* Odds via FanDuel