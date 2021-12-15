Marshall take on Louisiana at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the 2021 New Orleans Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Marshall vs Louisiana: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 New Orleans Bowl

Marshall and Louisiana meet in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. A must watch bowl game with a Top 25 AP Poll team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Marshall Thundering Herd face an important challenge, they want to win against a top ranked team this season. The team didn't play top 25 teams during the regular season, but this is the first chance to win a big game.

Louisiana Ragin 'Cajuns won 12 games and lost only one to Texas 18-38 in Week 1 of the 2021 NCAA season. After that loss the team won two more games before sweeping seven teams from the Sun Belt. The most recent victory for the Ragin 'Cajuns was at home against Appalachian State 24-16.

Marshall vs Louisiana: Date

Marshall and Louisiana play for the 2021 New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The big favorite, the Ragin 'Cajuns are scoring an average of 28.5 points per game and the defense allows only 18.6 points per game.

Marshall vs Louisiana: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Marshall vs Louisiana at the 2021 New Orleans Bowl

This game for the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, Marshall and Louisiana at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App