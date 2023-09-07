Deion Sanders believes. In a shocking start of a new season in college football, Colorado beat TCU 45-42 on the road. No one expected this result as the Buffaloes were 21-point underdogs and, according to many experts, their projection for 2023 was only of two or three wins.

“We told you we were coming. We told you. You though we were joking. And guess what? We keep receipts. We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done. We do things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable.”

Now, with the attention of an entire nation, Coach Prime and Colorado will host Nebraska in Week 2. Matt Rhule, head coach of the Cornhuskers, talked about the impact of the former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Matt Rhule praises Deion Sanders before Nebraska vs Colorado

After a resounding victory against TCU, everyone is looking very closely to the next four games in the schedule for Colorado: Nebraska, Colorado State, Oregon and USC.

The Cornhuskers will be on the spotlight as this could be one of the most watched games in recent years. That’s why Matt Rhule surrendered to Deion Sanders and his immediate success.

“I have the outmost respect for coach Sanders. He is a football guy. Like all the other stuff, the commercials and all those things, those are extra thing you get to do when you’re elite at football. I’m not surprised at all. Everything he’s ever done in football, he’s been successful at.”

In fact, Rhule believes Deion Sanders is an absolute football icon. “He’s won at everything he’s done in football. He’s won as a player, he’s won as a coach. He’s the most serious person about football. His poster was on people’s walls for a reason as a player because he’s one of the hardest-practicing, hardest-playing people that has ever played the game. Why would we think that his team wouldn’t be the same?”