Deion Sanders believes and wants more. In the start of a new season of college football, Colorado beat TCU 45-42 on the road. No one expected this result as the Buffaloes were 21-point underdogs and, according to many experts, their projection for 2023 was only of two or three wins.

“We told you we were coming. We told you. You though we were joking. And guess what? We keep receipts. We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done. We do things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable.”

Now, with the attention of an entire nation, Coach Prime warned Nebraska before their Week 2 game against Colorado. It was a major statement from the former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Deion Sanders sends big warning to Nebraska before showdown at Colorado

After a resounding victory against TCU, everyone is looking very closely to the next four games in the schedule for Colorado: Nebraska, Colorado State, Oregon and USC.

Deion Sanders is also ready for what’s ahead and ignited the historic rivalry against the Huskers. “I’ve learned the severity and the serious nature of this rivalry and I’m embracing it 100%. This is personal. That’s the message of the week. This is personal.”

However, he praised Matt Rhule and his staff. “They’re well coached. I like him. He’s done a phenomenal job with that team trying to get them in the right direction. They play hard. They play tough. I do admire what he did in Baylor and I know things didn’t go the way they wanted to go in Carolina (NFL). We have to be prepared for a dogfight.”

How much did Deion Sanders make at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could lift the final number. For example, Coach of the Year, playoffs or even a National Championship.