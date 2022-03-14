Melbourne Storm take on South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park in Melbourne for the 2022 NRL Round 2. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs meet in Round 2 the 2022 NRL regular season. This game will take place at AAMI Park in Melbourne. The home team have a calibrated offense after their recent win. Here is all the detailed information about this National Rugby League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The home team, the Storm, won their first game in the NRL on March 12 against the West Tigers 26-16 on the road. It was a relatively easy game for the Melbourne Storm with 5 tries by Jennings, Loiero, Hughes, Coates and Smith. In addition to 3/5 conversion against 0/3 of the Tigers.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs did not have the same luck as the Storm as they lost in Round 1 against the Broncos 11-4. The Rabbitohs scored just one try by Josh Mansour in the 28th minute against two tries by the Broncos.

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: Date

Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs play for the 2022 NRL Round 2 on Thursday, March 17 at AAMI Park in Melbourne. The visitors must find a way to win this game or things could get complicated for them in the next round, the home team are eager for another victory.

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:05 AM

CT: 4:05 AM

MT: 3:05 AM

PT: 2:05 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at the 2022 NRL Round 2

This game for the 2022 NRL Round 2, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs at the AAMI Park in Melbourne on Thursday, March 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the Australia are Kayo, Foxtel, Nine Network

