Formula 1 moves to Miami for what will be the 5th Grand Prix of the 2022 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The city of Miami will host what will be the fifth Grand Prix of this 2022 Formula 1 season.

After a disappointing race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Ferrari seem to have recovered from the blow of losing at a circuit that was supposed to be very favorable to their cars. The two drivers of the team set the best times in qualifying. Pole position went to Charles Leclerc (championship leader), while second place went to Carlos Sainz, 0.190s behind his teammate.

The Red Bull drivers, who took the first two places in Emilia-Romagna, will now start in positions 3 and 4. Max Verstappen at 0.195s will start third, and Sergio Perez at 0.240s will be fourth. The top 10 places are completed by Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll.

Miami Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

2022 Miami Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Miami Grand Prix: Storylines

It was thought that the Emilia-Romagna circuit would be largely favorable to Ferrari, but against all odds the Red Bulls finished first and second in what was a real disappointment for the Italian team. However, it seems that this Miami Grand Prix could be the great chance to keep the 1-2, as it happened in Bahrain.

The most interesting part of the race will undoubtedly be the fight between Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen (2nd and 3rd), as it is very possible that the Spaniard will try to block the Dutchman to allow Charles Leclerc (the championship leader) to advance in first place more comfortably.

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix in the U.S.

The fifth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Miami Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to Caesars: Charles Leclerc is the favorite to win this race at -140 odds. He is followed by Max Verstappen with +200 odds, Carlos Sainz (+600), Sergio Perez (+2000) Lewis Hamilton (+2500) and George Russell (+6500), in the first 6 places.

*Odds via Caesars