Miami OH take on North Texas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the Frisco Football Classic in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Miami OH and North Texas meet in the Frisco Football Classic for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Game between two hungry birds for one last big game in the postseason. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Miami Readhawks won two of the last four games of the regular season to close with a 6-6 overall record, but in the conference the team had better numbers at 5-3 in the MAC East Division.

North Texas Mean Green got off to a bad start to the regular season with six straight losses after winning the first game of the year against Northwestern State 44-14. But in the last five games the team won them all to close with a 6-6 and 5-3 record in the CUSA West Division.

Miami OH vs North Texas: Date

Miami OH and North Texas play for the 2021 Frisco Football Classic on Saturday, December 23 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The Redhawks have a bit more solid defense than the Mean Greens as they are allowing only 23.8 points per game and the Mean Greens are allowing 27.5 points.

Miami OH vs North Texas: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Miami OH vs North Texas at the 2021 Frisco Football Classic

This game for the 2021 Frisco Football Classic, Miami OH and North Texas at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Saturday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

