Michigan vs Colorado State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football

Michigan will play against Colorado State for the 2022 NCAA Football Week 1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match, it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The new 2022 NCAA College Football season kicks off this weekend, and all college teams begin gearing up for some tough, but certainly exciting, competition. It will be a first Week that no fan should miss.

Within the Big 10 East, Michigan will seek to match Penn State at the top of the standings, who beat Purdue 35-31 in a tough game. On the Mountain West Conference side, the Colorado State Rams are also looking to reach the top, although in their case there have been no games so far in their zone.

Michigan vs Colorado State: Date

This college football game between Michigan and Colorado State, will take place at the Michigan Stadium, better known as "The Big House", in Ann Arbor, Michigan this Saturday, September 3 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Michigan vs Colorado State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Michigan vs Colorado State

The game between Michigan and Colorado State for the 2022 NCAA Football College season will take place this Saturday, September 3 at 12:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

