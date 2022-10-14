Michigan and Penn State will face off with a lot of implications for the Big Ten and the playoffs in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Michigan will host Penn State in one of the most important games of Week 7, but also of the entire 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

All-in for Michigan if they want a ticket to the College Football Playoffs. The Wolverines are 6-0 and, considering their calendar, a win against Penn State might lead them with a perfect record all the way to the final game of the season: a November showdown with Ohio State. QB J.J. McCarthy is having a solid year, but, this will be his first start facing a ranked rival. Jim Harbaugh's team is a 6.5-point favorite at home and leads the series 15-10.

Penn State are on the outside look towards the playoffs, but, as the No.10 ranked team in the nation, a win at Michigan could propel them easily near the Top-5. This will be an enormous challenge for the Nittany Lions as they will be on the road against a team which stands in the Top 10 on both offense and defense.

Michigan vs Penn State: Date

The Michigan Wolverines will host the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at historic Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan vs Penn State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Michigan vs Penn State in the US

Michigan and Penn State will clash in one of the best games of the year in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The long awaited duel will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is FOX.