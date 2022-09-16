Michigan will face off with UConn in one of the most uneven matches in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Michigan vs UConn: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3 in the US

The Wolverines will host UConn in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season with all the attention focused on the QB situation around Michigan. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Michigan is a College Football Playoff candidate and still the Wolverines are in the middle of a huge QB controversy. Their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, will go with J.J. McCarthy as his quarterback against UConn and probably for the rest of the season. The sophomore made his first career start last week in a 56-10 win against Hawaii throwing for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Now, former starter Cade McNamara is on the outside look after an incosistent performance in the opener with Colorado State.

If football logic prevails, UConn have no chance of beating Michigan. The Huskies are a 47.5-point underdog after a 1-2 record to start the season. Last week, UConn was pounded 44-10 by Syracuse and the story might be similar this week when they visit the Wolverines.

Michigan vs UConn: Date

The Wolverines will host UConn in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan vs UConn: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Michigan vs UConn in the US

A new chapter of Michigan's QB controversy against UConn is part of Week 3 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option to tune the broadcast in the United States is ABC network.