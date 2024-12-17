Sean McVay admits Rams have yet to discuss reuniting a Super Bowl champion with Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams are at a crossroads as rumors swirl about a possible reunion between Super Bowl champion wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Head coach Sean McVay recently addressed the topic but admitted that, for now, Beckham’s return is not part of the team’s immediate plans.

Speaking to reporters, McVay shared his admiration for Beckham, who was released by the Miami Dolphins last Friday, ending his brief tenure just four weeks before the conclusion of the 2024-2025 NFL regular season. Beckham had struggled for consistency in Miami, tallying only nine catches in nine games, while still recovering from his most recent ACL surgery.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, McVay remained noncommittal on the possibility of reuniting with the veteran wideout. “That’s not something we’ve talked about yet,” McVay said, signaling that while Beckham remains a beloved figure in the Rams’ organization, there’s no active discussion about bringing him back.

Beckham’s Fit in the Rams’ Current Offense

If the Rams were to pursue Beckham, one of the key questions would be how he fits into McVay’s current offensive scheme, which is already built around standout receivers Cooper Kupp and emerging star Puka Nacua.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a ball during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots on November 24, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.

Complementing Kupp and Nacua

Kupp remains Stafford’s go-to target, excelling in short and intermediate routes where his route-running precision and yards-after-catch ability shine. Meanwhile, Nacua has been a revelation, showcasing his physicality, versatility, and deep-ball potential as a rookie.

Adding Beckham to this mix could make the Rams’ offense even more dynamic. Beckham would likely serve as a third option, creating mismatches for defenses. His ability to stretch the field vertically would not only open opportunities for big plays but also ease the defensive pressure on Kupp and Nacua in underneath routes.

McVay’s offense thrives on versatility, quick reads, and creating space. Beckham, even at this stage of his career, possesses the experience and explosiveness to excel in such a system if used strategically.

Beckham’s Health: A Question Mark After ACL Surgeries

The most significant hurdle in Beckham’s potential return lies in his health. Since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI during his first stint with the Rams, Beckham has faced a difficult road back.