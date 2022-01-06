Montana State take on North Dakota State at Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the FCS Championship in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Montana State and North Dakota State meet in the big game for the FCS Championship at the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The big day for two programs that fought to the end to play in January. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Montana State Bobcats won nine games during the regular season and lost only two, but that was enough for them to make the playoffs and win two games on the road against UT Martin and South Dakota State, in addition to a single victory at home against Sam Houston.

North Dakota State Bison lost a single game all season to South Dakota State 19-27. North Dakota State's best in the playoffs was an underdog win against James Madison at home 20-24 in the FCS Semifinals.

Montana State vs North Dakota State: Date

Montana State and North Dakota State play for the 2022 FCS Championship on Saturday, January 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The Bobcats' offense averaged 33 points per game in the playoffs, and the Bison have a defensive game that is allowing only 8 points per game in the postseason.

Montana State vs North Dakota State: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Montana State vs North Dakota State at the 2022 FCS Championship

This game for the 2022 FCS Championship, Montana State and North Dakota State at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Saturday, January 8, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN2, ESPN App

