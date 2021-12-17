Montana State take on South Dakota at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman for the FCS Playoff Semifinal in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Montana State and South Dakota meet in the FCS Playoff Semifinal for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. An interesting battle between two good offenses. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Montana State played well during the regular season, but the best part was that the Bobcats won two major games in the FCS Playoffs, one against UT Martin 26-7 during the second round and another victory against big favorite Sam Houston 42-19.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits were underdogs in a couple of playoffs games and the worst thing is that they played on the road. But after all the team managed to win in the first and second rounds, the quarterfinals against Villanova and today they are ready to fight for a spot in the final game of the championship.

Montana State vs South Dakota: Date

Montana State and South Dakota play for the 2021 FCS Playoff Semifinal on Saturday, December 18 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. Both teams showed a high level of offense stragey during the early rounds of the playoffs, but the defensive play will be the key to win this game.

Montana State vs South Dakota: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Montana State vs South Dakota at the 2021 FCS Playoff Semifinal

This game for the 2021 FCS Playoff Semifinal, Montana State and South Dakota at the Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this playoffs game in the US are ESPN2, ESPN App