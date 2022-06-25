The Motul TT Assen will be the 11th Grand Prix of this 2022 MotoGP season, and here you can find everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The 2022 MotoGP season continues and the next stop is the TT Circuit Assen, for which it will be the Dutch Grand Prix, the 11th this year. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The MotoGP calendar will include half of the races stipulated for this 2022 season. Fabio Quartararo, the leader, as in the last GP in Germany, set the second fastest qualifying time, while pole position was (like several times this season) for Bagnaia. Aleix Espargaro, second in the standings, will start in fifth place (click here to see the rest of the driver and constructor standings).

Once again, "Pecco" Bagnaia will have the opportunity to get closer to the leader, something that he has not been able to do all season despite the many times he was poleman. To his credit, it has to be said that most of the time he started first he didn't complete the race due to someone else's mistakes. Although that was not the case in the previous GP, where his own mistake took him out of the race. Undoubtedly he will seek to recover this weekend that he will have for motorsport fans, in addition to MotoGP, the Nascar Ally 400.

MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: TT Circuit Assen, Assen, Netherlands

Live Stream: FuboTV

MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix: Storylines

Fabio Quartararo has just won the Catalunya and German Grands Prix consecutively, which has allowed him to make a big difference over the second in the standings, Aleix Espargaro (34 points to be precise). And as if this were not enough, in this Dutch GP he will start in second position, while Espargaro will be in fifth place, so he could continue to widen the gap.

The Frenchman is undoubtedly the favorite to win this race, even more so than poleman "Pecco" Bagnaia, whose first challenge, before winning the race, will be to finish it. It has been a constant this season for the Italian to achieve pole position and abandon for various reasons: engine failure, a rival crashing him, or finally a crash of his own.

The big question this 2022 MotoGP season, with half of the 20 Grands Prix of the season already completed, is if there will be someone who can compete with Fabio Quartararo and make this championship a little more interesting. At the moment, the Yamaha racer seems unstoppable.

How to Watch MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix in the U.S. and the UK

The tenth race of this 2022 Moto GP will take place this Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the TT Circuit Assen, Assen, Netherlands, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: NBC and CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In the UK, you can watch it on: BT Sport 2, Sky HD channel 871, Sky 414, TalkTalk 409, Virgin 528, BT TV 431.

How to watch MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix anywhere

MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this race. Here are the odds according to Bwin: Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo are the favorite with 2.25 odds, followed by Jorge Martin with 12.00. After them come Aleix Espargaro (13.00), Johann Zarco and Jack Miller (21.00) in the first 6 places.

*Odds via Bwin