The 12th Grand Prix of this 2022 MotoGP season will take place this Sunday, August 7 and here you can find everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

MotoGP arrives in Great Britain for what will be the 12th race of the season, the Monster Energy British Grand Prix. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Johan Zarco will be the poleman in this race, having the possibility of approaching the first places of the standings. He is currently in third place, 58 points behind the leader and 37 behind second, although in this race he could drop points. Beyond this, Fabio Quartaro has a great chance as he will start third while Espargaro, second, will start sixth.

It will be a great opportunity for the Yamaha racer to get a greater difference from the Spanish (see the standings here) and establish himself as the leader. A great race awaits fans this weekend that in addition to MotoGP will have all the action of the IndyCar 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, and the NASCAR 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400.

Monster Energy British Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England

Live Stream: FuboTV

Monster Energy British Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Monster Energy British Grand Prix: Storylines

Although Johan Zarco has a great chance of approaching Fabio Quartararo, the truth is that a 58-point difference will be impossible to discount in a single race, and even more so when the Frenchman will start in third position in this race, so he will fight to win it.

In that sense, the Yamaha driver is without a doubt the one who gains the most with this qualification, because he will start three places ahead of Aleix Espargaro, who at this time is the only serious threat to his leadership, with a difference of 21 points. After a forgettable run for Fabio in the Netherlands, he could smile again in Britain.

How to Watch Monster Energy British Grand Prix in the U.S. and the UK

The 12th race of this 2022 MotoGP will take place this Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CNBC. In the UK, you can watch it on: BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414.

Monster Energy British Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this race. Here are the odds according to Caliente: Fabio Quartararo is the favorite with +250 odds, followed by Maverick Vinales and Franceso Bagnaia with +350. After them come Johan Zarco (+400), Aleix Espargaro and Jack Miller (+700) in the first 6 places.

Caliente Fabio Quartararo +250 Maverick Vinales +350 Francesco Bagnaia +350 Johan Zarco +400 Aleix Espargaro +700 Jack Miller +700

*Odds via Caliente