Silverstone Circuit will host the 12th race of the 2022 MotoGP season, the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

MotoGP returns after just over a month of absence (the Finnish Grand Prix, which would take place in mid-July, had to be cancelled). And although of course we are already halfway through the season, it almost feels like everything is starting again, especially after several riders managed to get close to the leader Quartararo (see the standings here) in the last GP, who until now led with a lot of comfort.

The leader had a Dutch Grand Prix to forget. His abandonment gave the other racers the opportunity to reduce the enormous difference that he had until then. This weekend the MotoGP action returns and also for motorsport fans we will also have the IndyCar 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, and the NASCAR 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400.

MotoGP 2022 Monster Energy British Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, August 5

4:55 - 5:40 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 1

9:10 - 9:55 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 2

Saturday, August 6

4:55 - 5:40 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 3

8:30 - 9:00 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 4

9:10 - 9:25 AM (ET) Qualifying Nr. 1

9:35 - 9:50 AM (ET) Qualifying Nr. 1

Sunday, August 7

8:00 AM (ET) - British Grand Prix

MotoGP 2022 Monster Energy British Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and the UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 MotoGP season, you can follow all the action of the Monster Energy British Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and another option is: CNBC. In the UK, you can watch it on: BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414.