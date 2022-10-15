This weekend will take place the 7th playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, the South Point 400. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup Series will present this weekend the South Point 400, the 7th playoffs race of the 2022 season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is less and less left for the end. Only 4 heart-stopping races remain in this 2022 season, one of the most competitive in recent years. The last race defined who will be the 8 pilots who will fight for the title of champions. Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and, surprisingly, Kyle Larson (last champion) were eliminated.

Without a doubt, the Charlotte Motor Speedway race was one of the most exciting, with the victory of Christopher Bell, who miraculously managed to qualify and in fact is now in the top four (see the standings here) and, therefore, moving on to the next round. Without a doubt it will be an exciting race in search of who reaches the definition.

South Point 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: FuboTV

South Point 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

South Point 400: Storylines

Among the 8 playoff drivers, the one with the best place in qualifying was Ryan Blaney, who is currently in 5th place with 4015. Undoubtedly a threat to the third Ross Chastain, 3rd with 4021 points; and even more so for Christopher Bell with 4018. Of course, a lot can happen during the race.

On the other hand, Bell will start in 7th position and Chastain, 11th. Logano, second in the standings, will start 6th behind Blaney, while the great favorite of the Oddsmakers to win the championship and leader of these playoffs, Chase Elliot will start in the uncomfortable 20th position.

How to Watch South Point 400 in the US

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, October 16 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, PRN.

South Point 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick are the favorite with 8.00 odds follow by Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney with 8.50; and Christopher Bell with 10.00 in the first 5 places.

BetMGM Denny Hamlin 8.00 Tyler Reddick 8.00 Ross Chastain 8.50 Ryan Blaney 8.50 Christopher Bell 10.00

*Odds via BetMGM

