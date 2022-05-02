On Sunday, May 1, what would be the eleventh race of this 2022 season of the Nascar Cup Series was to be held, however the race was postponed. Find the reasons here.

The Dover Motor Speedway would be the scene of what would be the eleventh race of this 2022 season of the Nascar Cup Series. However, when they were barely 78 of the 400 laps that were stipulated, the race was suspended. Here you will find the reasons for this suspension and when the race will resume.

The race would undoubtedly be interesting since several of the drivers who are first in the standings had managed to obtain good positions in the classification and therefore they would start in the first places. The fight between the oddsmakers favorite, Kyle Larson and the leader of the season, Chase Elliott would be without a doubt the most interesting.

However, as lap 78 was running, with Denny Hamlin leading but closely followed by Larson, Elliott and Blaney (second in the standings) the race came to a halt and what should have been an action-packed Sunday ended being a disappointing Sunday. Here are the reasons for this cancellation when the race will resume.

Why was the race suspended and when will it resume?

The reason for the cancellation was rain, the same problem that forced both the Food City Dirt Race to stop two weeks ago and the Geico 500 last week. The difference is that the two aforementioned races could be completed. So why not this one? Dover Motor Speedway does not have artificial lighting like in Bristol and Talladega, so it could not be raced at night, and this forced the suspension. The race will resume today at 12 PM (ET).



