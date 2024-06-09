Caitlin Clark broke the silence after many reports confirmed she won't be called to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Another big controversy for the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark had an incredible reaction after being left out of 2024 Paris Olympics

Caitlin Clark has produced a revolution in the WNBA during her first weeks as member of the Indiana Fever. Nevertheless, she won’t be included in the final roster to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I am excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way. Me being on the team or me not being on the team. I’m excited for them. I’m going to be rooting for them to win gold.”

Although the United States should comfortably win the gold medal as huge favorites, many experts and fans believed that, with all the talent Caitlin has displayed, it was the perfect opportunity to boost the popularity of the WNBA at the international level.

For example, the men’s team might produce the highest TV ratings of the Summer Games with a roster full of NBA stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards.

Caitlin Clark won’t play in the 2024 Olympics (Getty Images)

Why is Caitlin Clark being left out of the 2024 Olympics?

The huge controversy started due to a report by Christine Brennan which pointed out WNBA veterans weren’t happy with Caitlin Clark on the team. As a consequence, thousands of fans on social media were outraged.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making.”

However, when asked about this information, Clark had a very classy reaction during her first media appearance after the possible final list of the United States was leaked.

“I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics. So, it’ll be fun to watch it. Honestly, no disappointment. You just get something to work for. It’s a dream and hopefully one day I can be there. It’s just a little more motivation.”

WNBA stars don’t want Caitlin Clark in 2024 Olympics

Brennan’s report also emphasized some sort of jealousy among those WNBA veterans. “If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”

In just a few weeks as WNBA player, Clark has faced a lot of physicality from their rivals and tough comments from names such as Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter. This Olympics controversy is just another lesson for her.

“You remember that. Hopefully, in four years I can be there. It’s going to be really nice to have a break. It’s going to be a great month for my body to get rest and get healthy. Time to get away from basketball and the craziness of everything that’s been going on. Just find some peace and quiet for myself.”