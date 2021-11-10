After 41 seasons in charge of the Duke Blue Devils, legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the end of the season. So, who's going to take over?

Following five NCAA Division I titles, 12 Final Fours, 15 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament championships, and 12 ACC regular-season titles over a 41-year tenure, legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski will leave Duke and retire after the 2021-22 NCAA Basketball season.

Besides being one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time, the 74-year-old Chicago native has also coached Team USA to multiple accolades, including 3 Olympic gold medals.

Now, the Blue Devils will be led by one of the most popular players in recent times: Jon Scheyer, who's been a part of the University's basketball program since his commitment in 2006.

Duke's New Coach: Who's Jon Scheyer?

"I am thrilled to welcome Jon Scheyer as the next head coach of men's basketball at Duke University," said Duke University President Vincent E. Price during Scheyer's introductory press conference. "Jon is not just committed to Duke's passion for excellence in athletics and academics, he has lived it. He has been a student-athlete, a team captain, a national championship player and coach, and for the last three years as the associate head coach to the greatest mentor in the game. There is no one better prepared or more committed to carry on Coach K's legacy, and to drive the continued eminence of our basketball program and our university than Jon Scheyer."

New coach Jon Scheyer has been a part of Mike Krzyzewski's staff for the past 8 seasons. He's one of the best players in program history, helping them win the 2010 NCAA Basketball Championship before becoming a professional player in the G-League, Israel, and Spain. As an assistant, he helped the team win the 2015 NCAA Basketball Championship and a couple of ACC Tournament championships.