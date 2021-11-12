The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament also known as March Madness is a single-elimination tournament that is played between 68 teams, made up of the 32 DI conference champions and 36 other teams that are selected by a committee using the at-large (berth) system.

The best known conferences have the big favorites teams to win the championship game, among the schools with the greatest chances of winning the title are: UCLA, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Indiana, Uconn, Villanova, among others. But every now and then an underdog shows up, like Baylor University who won the 2021 Final Four, after playing and trying 14 times in the tournament (March Madness since 1941) and 3 games at the final four (1948, 1950, 2021).

After the winners of each of the 32 conferences are defined, Selection Sunday begins, a special selection of 36 teams by a committee called by the NCAA. That same committee will decide two important things for the 68 teams, one is where each team is seeded according to any of the four regions (East, South, Midwest, West) and the second is the place in the tournament bracket to avoid teams from the same conference play each other during the first phase of the tournament.

NCAA College Basketball 2022 Playoffs format: How does the championship work?

To play in the championship game, teams have to go through seven rounds, called: First Four, First Round (round of 64), Second Round (round of 32), Regional Semifinals (Sweet Sixteen), Regional Finals (Elite Eight), National Semi-Finals (Final Four) and the last round is the championship game called The National Championship.

Since this is a single-elimination tournament, teams have only one chance to advance to the next round of the tournament, there are no second chances. All games are played in neutral arenas, it is very rare to see a team play at home against an opponent during March Madness.

At the end of the tournament, the NCAA names several players and teams for the awards, including a gold and wood trophy for the championship winners and a silver one for the runner-ups, and the champions receive a special award from the NBA for winning the tournament.

NCAA College Basketball 2022 Playoffs format: Division I schools with the most championship wins. 

The list below shows the programs (schools) with the most NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament championships. The dominance of some schools in college basketball is evident, but it is not the same for those programs when they play college football, the difference is big.
 

Official information from NCAA sources. Schools with one or more titles.
School / Program Team Name Conference Championship wins
University of California, Los Angeles UCLA Bruins Pac-12 (11) 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995
University of Kentucky Wildcats SEC (8) 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill North Carolina Tar Heels ACC (6) 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017
Duke University Blue Devils ACC (5) 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015
Indiana University Bloomington  Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten (5) 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987
University of Connecticut UConn Huskies Big East (4) 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014
Villanova University Wildcats Big East (3) 1985, 2016, 2018
University of Louisville Cardinals ACC (3) 1980, 1986, 2013*vacated
University of Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 (3) 1952, 1988, 2008
University of Florida Gators SEC (2) 2006, 2007
Michigan State University Spartans Big Ten (2) 1979, 2000
North Carolina State University  NC State Wolfpack ACC (2) 1974, 1983
University of Cincinnati Bearcats The American (2) 1961, 1962
University of San Francisco Dons West Coast (2) 1955, 1956
Oklahoma State University–Stillwater Cowboys Big 12 (2) 1945, 1946
Baylor University Bears Big 12 (1) 2021
University of Virginia Cavaliers ACC (1) 2019
Syracuse University Orange ACC (1) 2003
University of Maryland, College Park Maryland Terrapins Big Ten (1) 2002
University of Arizona Wildcats Pac-12 (1) 1997
University of Arkansas Razorbacks SEC (1) 1994
University of Nevada, Las Vegas UNLV Runnin' Rebels Mountain West (1) 1990
University of Michigan Wolverines Big Ten (1) 1989
Georgetown University Hoyas Big East (1) 1984
Marquette University Golden Eagles Big East (1) 1977
University of Texas at El Paso UTEP Miners Conference USA (1) 1966
Loyola University Chicago  Loyola–Chicago Ramblers Missouri Valley (1) 1963
Ohio State University Buckeyes Big Ten (1) 1960
University of California, Berkeley California Golden Bears Pac-12 (1) 1959
La Salle University Explorers A-10 (1) 1954
College of the Holy Cross Crusaders Patriot League (1) 1947
University of Utah Utes Pac-12 (1) 1944
University of Wyoming Cowboys Mountain West (1) 1943
Stanford University Cardinal Pac-12 (1) 1942
University of Wisconsin–Madison Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten (1) 1941
University of Oregon Ducks Pac-12 (1) 1939

 