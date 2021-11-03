The Top 25 Games for this week are interesting, especially knowing that only four teams have perfect records without losses. Three of those teams play this week, Georgia, Cincinnati and Michigan State. Only one, Oklahoma Sooners, will rest in Bye Week 10.

The first game of the week is on Thursday, November 4, Georgia State will play No. 24 Louisiana at 7:00 PM (ET). Georgia State is 4-4 and 3-1 in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference. This will be the first game of the season against a Top 25 team for the Georgia State Panthers.

One of the big games on Saturday, November 6 is between No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri, the visitors have a negative record against conference rivals, but they won the most recent game in the SEC against Vanderbilt 37-28 on the road.

NCAA College Football 2021-22 Week 10 Schedule: List of games

No. 2 Cincinnati plays at home against Tulsa at 3:00 PM (ET), the visitors have a negative record but the defense allows only 30.9 points, they won two games against rivals from the American Conference. At that same time No. 5 Michigan State plays on the road against Purdue.

Another interesting pair of games for the night time is No. 3 Alabama at home against Louisiana State at 7:00 PM (ET), and during the same time the game between Indiana and No. 9 Michigan begins. The last game of Week 10 will be a matchup between two Texas schools, San Antonio play on the road against El Paso at 10:00 PM (ET).

NCAA Official List of Games for Week 10

Week 10

    
Tuesday Nov. 2  
Ball State 31 Akron 25  
Ohio 35 Miami (Ohio) 33  
Eastern Michigan 52 Toledo 49  
Wednesday Nov. 3  
Central Michigan at Western Michigan 7 PM (ET) ESPNU
Northern Illinois at Kent State 7 PM (ET) ESPN2
Thursday Nov. 4  
Georgia State at Louisiana 7:30 PM (ET) ESPN
Friday Nov. 5  
Virginia Tech at Boston College 7:30 PM (ET) ESPN2
Utah at Stanford 10:30 PM (ET) FS1
Saturday Nov. 6  
Army at Air Force 11:30 a.m. CBS
Liberty at No. 16 Ole Miss 12 PM (ET) SEC Network
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska 12 PM (ET) FOX
Kansas State at Kansas 12 PM (ET) FS1
No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina 12 PM (ET) ABC
No. 25 Pitt at Duke 12 PM (ET) ACC Network
SMU at Memphis 12 PM (ET) ESPNU
Louisiana Tech at UAB 12 PM (ET) CBSSN
Illinois at No. 20 Minnesota 12 PM (ET) ESPN2
Missouri at No. 1 Georgia 12 PM (ET) ESPN
Georgia Tech at Miami 12:30 PM (ET) ESPN3
Appalachian State at Arkansas State 2 PM (ET) ESPN+
Idaho State at No. 15 BYU 3 PM (ET) ESPN3
North Texas at Southern Miss 3 PM (ET) ESPN+
Temple at East Carolina 3 PM (ET) ESPN+
UL Monroe at Texas State 3 PM (ET) ESPN+
Cal at Arizona 3 PM (ET) Pac-12 Network
Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati 3:30 PM (ET) ESPN2
Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame 3:30 PM (ET) NBC
Rice at Charlotte 3:30 PM (ET) ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky 3:30 PM (ET) Stadium
South Alabama at Troy 3:30 PM (ET) ESPN+
Rhode Island at UMass 3:30 PM (ET) FloSports
Penn State at Maryland 3:30 PM (ET) FS1
No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia 3:30 PM (ET) ESPN
No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue 3:30 PM (ET) ABC
No. 12 Baylor at TCU 3:30 PM (ET) FOX
No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M 3:30 PM (ET) CBS
No. 21 Wisconsin at Rutgers 3:30 PM (ET) Big Ten Network
Colorado State at Wyoming 3:30 PM (ET) CBSSN
No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas 4 PM (ET) SEC Network
Utah State at New Mexico State 4 PM (ET) FloSports
No. 19 NC State at Florida State 4 PM (ET) ACC Network
Tulane at UCF 4 PM (ET) ESPNU
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern 6 PM (ET) ESPN+
Marshall at FAU 6 PM (ET) CBSSN Facebook
Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky 7 PM (ET) ESPN2
Oregon State at Colorado 7 PM (ET) Pac-12 Network
Old Dominion at Florida International 7 PM (ET) ESPN3
Boise State at No. 23 Fresno State 7 PM (ET) CBSSN
LSU at No. 2 Alabama 7 PM (ET) ESPN or CBS
No. 22 Iowa at Northwestern 7 PM (ET) Big Ten Network
UNLV at New Mexico 7 PM (ET) Stadium
No. 4 Oregon at Washington 7:30 PM (ET) ABC
Texas at Iowa State 7:30 PM (ET) FS1
Florida at South Carolina 7:30 PM (ET) SEC Network
Indiana at No. 7 Michigan 7:30 PM (ET) FOX
Clemson at Louisville 7:30 PM (ET) ACC Network
Houston at South Florida 7:30 PM (ET) ESPNU
USC at Arizona State 9:30 PM (ET) ESPN
San Jose State at Nevada 10 PM (ET) FS2
UTSA at UTEP 10:15 PM (ET) ESPN2
No. 24 San Diego State at Hawai'i 11 PM (ET) FS1