The tenth week is about to start, after this week the road to College Football Playoff is much shorter. But the tenth week will be decisive for some teams like Georgia and Oklahoma. Check here the full schedule for the Week 10 of the 2021 NCAA season.

The Top 25 Games for this week are interesting, especially knowing that only four teams have perfect records without losses. Three of those teams play this week, Georgia, Cincinnati and Michigan State. Only one, Oklahoma Sooners, will rest in Bye Week 10.

The first game of the week is on Thursday, November 4, Georgia State will play No. 24 Louisiana at 7:00 PM (ET). Georgia State is 4-4 and 3-1 in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference. This will be the first game of the season against a Top 25 team for the Georgia State Panthers.

One of the big games on Saturday, November 6 is between No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri, the visitors have a negative record against conference rivals, but they won the most recent game in the SEC against Vanderbilt 37-28 on the road.

NCAA College Football 2021-22 Week 10 Schedule: List of games

No. 2 Cincinnati plays at home against Tulsa at 3:00 PM (ET), the visitors have a negative record but the defense allows only 30.9 points, they won two games against rivals from the American Conference. At that same time No. 5 Michigan State plays on the road against Purdue.

Another interesting pair of games for the night time is No. 3 Alabama at home against Louisiana State at 7:00 PM (ET), and during the same time the game between Indiana and No. 9 Michigan begins. The last game of Week 10 will be a matchup between two Texas schools, San Antonio play on the road against El Paso at 10:00 PM (ET).