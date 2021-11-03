The Top 25 Games for this week are interesting, especially knowing that only four teams have perfect records without losses. Three of those teams play this week, Georgia, Cincinnati and Michigan State. Only one, Oklahoma Sooners, will rest in Bye Week 10.
The first game of the week is on Thursday, November 4, Georgia State will play No. 24 Louisiana at 7:00 PM (ET). Georgia State is 4-4 and 3-1 in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference. This will be the first game of the season against a Top 25 team for the Georgia State Panthers.
One of the big games on Saturday, November 6 is between No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri, the visitors have a negative record against conference rivals, but they won the most recent game in the SEC against Vanderbilt 37-28 on the road.
NCAA College Football 2021-22 Week 10 Schedule: List of games
No. 2 Cincinnati plays at home against Tulsa at 3:00 PM (ET), the visitors have a negative record but the defense allows only 30.9 points, they won two games against rivals from the American Conference. At that same time No. 5 Michigan State plays on the road against Purdue.
Another interesting pair of games for the night time is No. 3 Alabama at home against Louisiana State at 7:00 PM (ET), and during the same time the game between Indiana and No. 9 Michigan begins. The last game of Week 10 will be a matchup between two Texas schools, San Antonio play on the road against El Paso at 10:00 PM (ET).
|
Week 10
|Tuesday
|Nov. 2
|Ball State 31
|Akron 25
|Ohio 35
|Miami (Ohio) 33
|Eastern Michigan 52
|Toledo 49
|Wednesday
|Nov. 3
|Central Michigan at Western Michigan
|7 PM (ET)
|ESPNU
|Northern Illinois at Kent State
|7 PM (ET)
|ESPN2
|Thursday
|Nov. 4
|Georgia State at Louisiana
|7:30 PM (ET)
|ESPN
|Friday
|Nov. 5
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|7:30 PM (ET)
|ESPN2
|Utah at Stanford
|10:30 PM (ET)
|FS1
|Saturday
|Nov. 6
|Army at Air Force
|11:30 a.m.
|CBS
|Liberty at No. 16 Ole Miss
|12 PM (ET)
|SEC Network
|No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska
|12 PM (ET)
|FOX
|Kansas State at Kansas
|12 PM (ET)
|FS1
|No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina
|12 PM (ET)
|ABC
|No. 25 Pitt at Duke
|12 PM (ET)
|ACC Network
|SMU at Memphis
|12 PM (ET)
|ESPNU
|Louisiana Tech at UAB
|12 PM (ET)
|CBSSN
|Illinois at No. 20 Minnesota
|12 PM (ET)
|ESPN2
|Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
|12 PM (ET)
|ESPN
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|12:30 PM (ET)
|ESPN3
|Appalachian State at Arkansas State
|2 PM (ET)
|ESPN+
|Idaho State at No. 15 BYU
|3 PM (ET)
|ESPN3
|North Texas at Southern Miss
|3 PM (ET)
|ESPN+
|Temple at East Carolina
|3 PM (ET)
|ESPN+
|UL Monroe at Texas State
|3 PM (ET)
|ESPN+
|Cal at Arizona
|3 PM (ET)
|Pac-12 Network
|Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati
|3:30 PM (ET)
|ESPN2
|Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame
|3:30 PM (ET)
|NBC
|Rice at Charlotte
|3:30 PM (ET)
|ESPN+
|Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky
|3:30 PM (ET)
|Stadium
|South Alabama at Troy
|3:30 PM (ET)
|ESPN+
|Rhode Island at UMass
|3:30 PM (ET)
|FloSports
|Penn State at Maryland
|3:30 PM (ET)
|FS1
|No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia
|3:30 PM (ET)
|ESPN
|No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue
|3:30 PM (ET)
|ABC
|No. 12 Baylor at TCU
|3:30 PM (ET)
|FOX
|No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M
|3:30 PM (ET)
|CBS
|No. 21 Wisconsin at Rutgers
|3:30 PM (ET)
|Big Ten Network
|Colorado State at Wyoming
|3:30 PM (ET)
|CBSSN
|No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas
|4 PM (ET)
|SEC Network
|Utah State at New Mexico State
|4 PM (ET)
|FloSports
|No. 19 NC State at Florida State
|4 PM (ET)
|ACC Network
|Tulane at UCF
|4 PM (ET)
|ESPNU
|Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
|6 PM (ET)
|ESPN+
|Marshall at FAU
|6 PM (ET)
|CBSSN Facebook
|Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky
|7 PM (ET)
|ESPN2
|Oregon State at Colorado
|7 PM (ET)
|Pac-12 Network
|Old Dominion at Florida International
|7 PM (ET)
|ESPN3
|Boise State at No. 23 Fresno State
|7 PM (ET)
|CBSSN
|LSU at No. 2 Alabama
|7 PM (ET)
|ESPN or CBS
|No. 22 Iowa at Northwestern
|7 PM (ET)
|Big Ten Network
|UNLV at New Mexico
|7 PM (ET)
|Stadium
|No. 4 Oregon at Washington
|7:30 PM (ET)
|ABC
|Texas at Iowa State
|7:30 PM (ET)
|FS1
|Florida at South Carolina
|7:30 PM (ET)
|SEC Network
|Indiana at No. 7 Michigan
|7:30 PM (ET)
|FOX
|Clemson at Louisville
|7:30 PM (ET)
|ACC Network
|Houston at South Florida
|7:30 PM (ET)
|ESPNU
|USC at Arizona State
|9:30 PM (ET)
|ESPN
|San Jose State at Nevada
|10 PM (ET)
|FS2
|UTSA at UTEP
|10:15 PM (ET)
|ESPN2
|No. 24 San Diego State at Hawai'i
|11 PM (ET)
|FS1