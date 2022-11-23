It is highly probable that the winner of this championship will be one of the teams that will play in the CFP final game. Within the ACC, only one team was the big favorite for most of the current season. Check here who they are.

It is normal to see an ACC team play in the CFP, but beyond the national title, in 2022 the ACC teams played better compared to the previous season.

The Clemson Tigers began the 2022 season as big ACC favorites and at the end of the regular season they will remain favorites for the upcoming season.

Wake Forest will not play like last season when they were one of the deadliest ACC teams in the conference with a 7-1 record.

Which football teams will contest the ACC Championship in 2022?

The Clemson Tigers against the North Carolina Tar Heels will be the final game of the ACC, they will contest the ACC Championship title in December. The Tigers finished with an 8-0 intra-conference record, while the Tar Heels lost a game against a rival ACC for a 6-1 record.

Only four ACC teams are part of the Top 25, slightly less compared to the previous year, but the good news is that most of the top teams are on the Atlantic Division side.

The Tigers are big favorites, but North Carolina's season is one of the best and they want to do everything possible to win the conference title.