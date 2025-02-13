NCAAF News: North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi makes bold claim about Bill Belichick’s program

The North Carolina Tar Heels are gearing up for a season with sky-high expectations as the NFL’s most decorated Super Bowl-winning head coach, Bill Belichick, arrives in Chapel Hill. Ahead of the challenging campaign, General Manager Michael Lombardi delivered a bold message about the program’s mentality.

North Carolina put on a lackluster performance during the last NCAA season, and as Belichick arrives on campus, the school hopes for an immediate impact. However, the battle in the ACC will be intense, with many schools shaping up to be contenders to the conference title.

Regardless, GM Michael Lombardi and everyone at the school have the utmost confidence in Belichick and the squad he has assembled—both his coaching staff and the roster. Lombardi went even further, dropping a powerful message about Belichick’s approach to lead the program during the upcoming college football season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everything we do here is predicated on building a pro team,” Lombardi said during a press conference Tuesday, per On3. “We consider ourselves the (NFL’s) 33rd team because everybody that’s involved in our program has had some form or aspect in pro football.”

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during an NFL game.

Advertisement

Gameready

The Tar Heels are aiming for a deep run this season, hoping to secure some silverware along the way. To achieve that, Belichick isn’t straying from the successful formula he mastered during his dynasty years with the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Former Bill Belichick assistant, 3-time Super Bowl champion signs with Ryan Day’s Ohio State

“One thing that’s always been important to Coach Belichick is what happens on the field has to happen on the practice field,” Lombardi added. “‘Practice execution becomes game reality’ — that’s a sign that used to hang in the Patriots facility. And that’s the same thing in the strength room. We’re going to do things that are going to translate to the field.”

Advertisement

First Test

The Tar Heels will kickstart their season on September 1st when they host the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs at Kenan Memorial Stadium.