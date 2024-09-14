NCAAF News: Travis Hunter makes a strong pick between Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes football team answers resoundingly when asked if he prefers Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes or Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson.

Travis Hunter of the NCAAF Colorado Buffaloes gave his opinion on who is the best quarterback in the league, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes or Baltimore Ravens great Lamar Jackson. The answer was resounding and unequivocal, participating in one of the most heated debates.

The question is given in the context of the matchup between Chiefs against Ravens in the opening game of Week 1 of the 2024 National Football League, when Kansas defeated Baltimore 27-20, with a great performance by Mahomes.

“I’m definitely going with Patrick Mahomes,” Hunter said without a second thought on his YouTube channel. “He’s a three-time Super Bowl champion. Two consecutive. I have to go with Mahomes,” the Buffaloes quarterback concluded, adding that he would definitely pick him to lead a team over Lamar Jackson.

Hunter made it clear that his example of a winning athlete is Mahomes and does not allow any other position. The college football star is turning his back on the two-time NFL MVP and star of the Chiefs, who are a two-time championship contender in the 2024 season.

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts while warming up prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson comparison

The head-to-head record between the two 2024 NFL star quarterbacks gives Mahomes a 4-1 advantage over Jackson in regular season games. Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs star has a higher pass completion rate and passer rating in those games compared to the Baltimore Ravens key player.

In terms of individual achievements, Jackson is last regular season’s MVP winner, earning the second in his personal tally. Mahomes, meanwhile, has the same number but stands apart, having been named the most valuable player in the three Super Bowls he won with the Chiefs (2020, 2023, and 2024).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during warmups before playing the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes looks to make history with Chiefs

In the 2024 NFL season, Mahomes aims to take over the league once again. Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar leads all active quarterbacks in Super Bowl victories. Additionally, the 28-year-old quarterback seeks to make history by winning a third consecutive NFL title with his team, a feat that has never been accomplished before.

