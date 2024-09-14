NFL News: Bengals Joe Burrow makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Heading into the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, QB Joe Burrow delivers a clear message to his counterpart, Patrick Mahomes.

Week 2 of the NFL brings us one of the most intriguing matchups we’ve seen in a long time. Two serious Super Bowl contenders will face off once again in what promises to be a highly compelling game. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head, and ahead of the matchup, Joe Burrow has sent a clear message to Patrick Mahomes.

Led by Zac Taylor, the Bengals got off to a rough start with a tough home loss against the New England Patriots. Now, they need to turn things around immediately, though it won’t be easy. Their next challenge is a trip to Arrowhead Stadium, where securing a win against the defending NFL champions will be anything but simple.

Joe Burrow understands that this is one of the toughest challenges he’s faced in a long time and acknowledged in a press conference what it means to go up against one of the top quarterbacks in recent years: “Pat is one of one.

“He’s really, really exceptional extending the play, throwing on the move, trying to buy that extra tick for his guys to get open. He really understands the game. It’s always a big challenge going up against him.”, former LSU QB finally stated.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass the ball in the first half of the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In the last three seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have faced off against Andy Reid‘s squad five times: Burrow and his team took three of those matchups. They split the playoff meetings in 2022 and 2023, with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl each time.

Two very different season openers

Both franchises began the new NFL season on different paths. While both the Bengals and Chiefs are serious contenders to reach the Super Bowl once again, each team had a distinct start in Week 1.

Joe Burrow and his team, to everyone’s surprise, were defeated at home at Paycor Stadium by the New England Patriots, who left no doubts about their performance. Zac Taylor couldn’t find a way to turn the game around, and neither Burrow nor Chase could overcome the solid defense imposed by the Pats.

Meanwhile, the team led by Patrick Mahomes secured a solid victory in their season debut, defeating none other than Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens. Undoubtedly, the toughest opening fixture in the league belonged to the Chiefs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares to snap the football during the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The importance of Chase’s return

One of the major storylines of the offseason involved the Cincinnati Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase. After failing to finalize his contract extension, the WR missed much of training camp, which affected his game rhythm.

Although the player returned to practice despite not having finalized a new deal with the franchise, he did not perform as expected in his first game against the Patriots.

Both the QB and head coach Zac Taylor are hoping to have Chase back at his best to improve their Week 1 performance and do everything possible to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.