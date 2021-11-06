Nebraska against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium for the Week 10 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Nebraska vs Ohio State: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US

Nebraska (3-6) and No. 5 Ohio State (7-1) meet in for a Week 10 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium on November 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). Defense strategy at home. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The last three games against conference rivals were losses for Nebraska, just one win in six games against teams of the Big Ten. In Week 9, Nebraska lost to Purdue 23-28. Most of the team's losses have been by a touchdown or a bit more.

Ohio State Buckeyes haven't lost a game since Sept. 11 against the Oregon Ducks, since that loss they've won six straight weeks, four of those games against Big Ten rivals. The most recent victory was at home against No. 20 Penn State 33-24.

Nebraska vs Ohio State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska vs Ohio State: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Nebraska vs Ohio State: Storylines

Nebraska have only one win against Big Ten rivals, they won in Week 6 against Northwestern 56-7 at home. After that victory the team lost to Michigan 29-32, Minnesota 23-30 and Purdue. Three defeats on the road and only two at home against conference rivals. Nebraska are scoring an average of 29.9 points per game and the defense allows up to 20.3 points per game.

Ohio State Buckeyes won three games on the road against conference rivals, the first victory was against Minnesota 45-31, Rutgers 52-13 and Indiana 54-7. Ohio State Buckeyes will likely play in the College Championship Playoff but it will all depend on the NCAA rankings. Ohio State are scoring an average of 47.2 points per game as the best offense of the season and the defense allows 19.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Nebraska vs Ohio State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 10 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Nebraska vs Ohio State: Predictions And Odds

Nebraska are underdogs at home with +14.5 ATS and +515 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record against conference opponents but the defense knows how to keep a tight distance against visitors. Ohio State Buckeyes are favorites with -14.5 points to cover and -620 moneyline, the total is set at 68 points. The best pick for college football game is: Ohio State -14.5.



FanDuel Nebraska +14.5 / +515 Totals 68 Ohio State -14.5 / -620

* Odds via FanDuel