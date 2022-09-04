Netherlands play against Ukraine for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Netherlands vs Ukraine: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the US

The round of 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will continue with the game between two teams that are not great candidates, Netherlands and Ukraine. Here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

Of the round of 16 duels, this will surely be one of the least interesting. Not so much because of the match itself, but because it involves two teams that are not among the main candidates to win this 2022 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, such as the Dutch and the Ukrainians.

The Dutch were the winners of their group where they beat (albeit narrowly) strong teams such as Argentina and Iran, which gives them more favoritism in this game. Ukraine finished in second place in their group, where the clear winner was Serbia who won all their games 3-0. Slovenia await the winners of this game.

Netherlands vs Ukraine: Date

Netherlands will face Ukraine in Ljubljana, Slovenia this Monday, September 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET) for the round 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Netherlands vs Ukraine: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Netherlands vs Ukraine: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship round of 16 game between Netherlands and Ukraine be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

