The Formula E arrives in New York, United States for what will be the 11th and 12th race of this 2022 season.

This weekend the 11th and 12th E-Prix of the 2022 Formula E season will take place in New York City, USA. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

After the Marrakesh E-Prix, the Championship was more interesting than ever with the top four drivers just a few inches apart. Between Edoardo Mortara (who was the leader displacing Stoffel Vandoorne) the first of the standings and the 4th, Mitch Evans, there is only 15 points difference (click here to see the rest of the standings).

With only 6 races to go until the end of the season, and with only two dates on the calendar (this one in New York and the next double races in Great Britain and South Korea), the definition of Formula E 2022 will be exciting, two races not to be missed on this weekend that will also have the action of the Honda Indy Toronto 2022 of the IndyCar Series and the Ambetter 301 of Nascar.

New York City E-Prix I and II: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 15

16:00-16:30 (ET) – Free Practice 1

Saturday, July 16

7:00-7:30 (ET) – Free Practice 2

8:40-9:55 (ET) - Qualifying

13:00-14:00 (ET) – Race

Saturday, July 17

7:00-7:30 (ET) – Free Practice 3

8:40-9:55 (ET) - Qualifying

13:00-14:00 (ET) – Race

New York City E-Prix I and II: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula E, you can follow all the action of the 2022 New York City E-Prix I and II in the United States through FuboTV. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Formula E YouTube Channel, Formula E Website and App.

In the United Kindom it will be broadcast on: Eurosport 2, Channel 4, Formula E YouTube Channel, Formula E Website and App.

