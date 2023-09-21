Deion Sanders has caught national attention after the tremendous job he’s doing as head coach of Colorado. The Buffaloes have a 3-0 record following wins against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

It’s important to remember that, according to many experts, Colorado were projected to have two or three victories in the entire season. Now, the talk is totally different. Top 20 team, Pac-12 title, playoffs and even a national championship.

As a consequence, one of the greatest coaches in college football, Nick Saban, had very special words for Sanders. The legendary strategist isn’t surprised at all by Deion’s success.

Nick Saban has a lot of respect for Deion Sanders’ job at Colorado

Though Nick Saban is focused on his duties as head coach of Alabama, he didn’t miss last weekend’s double-overtime thriller between Colorado and Colorado State. That’s why he sent an appreciation message to Deion Sanders.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders. First, he’s a great person and he’s done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest.”

Colorado face the toughest stretch of their schedule with games against Oregon and USC. In fact, they’re 21-point underdogs on the road against the Ducks after the injury of Travis Hunter. However, Saban believes Sanders is ready for those type of challenges.

“He’s always been successful whether it was Jackson State, high school or now in Colorado. His teams have always been well coached. I see their team playing well on the field. They play with discipline. They do a good job of executing. They’ve been able to score points and are playing decent on defense. So all those things, to me, are indicators that he’s a really good coach.”