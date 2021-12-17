North Dakota State against James Madison play for the FCS Playoff Semifinal at Fargodome for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

North Dakota State vs James Madison: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021-22 NCAA College Football FCS Playoff Semifinal in the US

North Dakota State (12-1) and James Madison (12-1) play for the FCS Playoff Semifinal in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Fargodome on December 17, 2021 at 9:15 PM (ET). Big semifinals game to show who is the best offense. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

North Dakota State Bison won seven of eight games at the Missouri Valley conference and the only loss against a conference rival was on the road against South Dakota State Jackrabbits 19-27 on November 6.

James Madison Dukes lost a single game in the regular season for a 10-1 overall record before the FCS Playoffs. In the postseason the Dukes won in the second round against Southeastern Louisiana at home, and then against Montana in the Quarterfinals.

North Dakota State vs James Madison: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021.

Time: 9:15 PM (ET)

Location: Fargodome, Fargo, North Dakota.

Live Stream: ---

North Dakota State vs James Madison: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

North Dakota State vs James Madison: Storylines

North Dakota State Bison set a powerful record in the regular season, they dominated the Missouri Valley conference with a near-perfect record of 7-1 over Missouri State 6-2 and Southern IL 6-2. North Dakota lost a game on the road to the Jackrabbits 19-27. After that loss the Bison won two consecutive games against Youngstown State and against South Dakota. In the FCS Playoffs the team won in the second round against Southern Illinois 38-7, and then in the quarterfinals against East Tennessee 27-3. Both games of the playoffs were at home for the Bison, the team is averaging 40 points per game at home, the team's defense is solid allowing only 11 points per game.

Cam Miller is the backup quarterback for North Dakota State Bison, he has played several games as a starter after replacing starter Quincy Patterson II. But in the end both players played for most of the season. Miller stats are 1153 yards, 84/120 passes completed, 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Patterson stats are 813 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

James Madison Dukes have a strong offense capable of winning this game and the championship as the Dukes are scoring an average of 40.15 points per game. During the first phase of the FCS Playoffs the team crushed Southeastern Louisiana 59-20 at home and then beat Montana 28-6 for an average of 43.5 points per game in the playoffs. In the regular season the Dukes were just as relentless against opponents with only two exceptions, the game against New Hampshire on October was a tight 23-21 victory, and another game that was a 27-28 loss to Villanova at home. The Dukes defense is allowing 15.08 points per game.

Cole Johnson is the starting quarterback for James Madison Dukes, he has thrown in the 2021 NCAA College Football season for 3,569 yards, 282/388 passes completed, 39 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. In the FCS Playoffs he has thrown for 7 touchdowns with no interceptions, 616 passing yards and 29/46 passes completed.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free North Dakota State vs James Madison in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season FCS Playoff Semifinal game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN2, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

North Dakota State vs James Madison: Predictions And Odds

North Dakota State Bison are favorites at home with -5 points to cover and -200 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a strong offense but the rivals are also good scoring points. James Madison Dukes are underdogs with +5 ATS and +185 moneyline. The totals is offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: James Madison Dukes +5.



FanDuel North Dakota State -5 / -200 Totals 47.5 James Madison +5 / +185

* Odds via FanDuel