Northwestern will try to pull off a massive upset when they receive Ohio State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Ryan Field. Stay here to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

This battle looks like the most one-sided game on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season, since Northwestern will need a miracle to celebrate against Ohio State at Ryan Field. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (Free Trial).

Ohio State started the season as one of the favorites in the NCAA and they haven’t disappointed. Their 8-0 overall record and 5-0 mark in the Big Ten Conference speak for themselves, though the way they got those wins has been outstanding. The Buckeyes have the second-highest scoring offense in the nation with 391 points, just four behind the Tennessee Volunteers. That’s an average of almost 49 points per game and, except for their opening match vs Notre Dame, they scored at least 44 in all their appearances.

Northwestern can be situated in the other end of their opponents. They have one of the worst records in the country at 1-7 and their present couldn’t be worse considering that lone victory came on week 1. The Wildcats will give their best against a scary attack, but the improvements should be substantial to make it a somewhat close game.

Northwestern vs Ohio State: Date

Northwestern will host Ohio State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, November 5 at 12 PM (ET). This uneven clash will be played at Ryan Field, in Evanston, Illinois.

Northwestern vs Ohio State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Northwestern vs Ohio State in the US

The game between Northwestern and Ohio State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Another option to do so is ABC.

