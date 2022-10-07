Notre Dame and BYU face off in Las Vegas in Week 6 of the 2022 College Football Season. Read here to check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Notre Dame have been in 'salvation mode' for the last weeks after their 0-2 disappointing start. Since those losses against Ohio State and Marshall (one of the upsets of the year), the Fighting Irish have two consecutive wins: California and North Carolina. Still, those are modest rivals compared to the challenge they will face against BYU.With the Fighting Irish, Drew Pyne has taken over as the starting quarterback after Tyler Buchner was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, the BYU Cougars are having an impressive season with a 4-1 record and as the No.16 ranked team in the nation. Still, they are a 3.5-point underdog against Notre Dame and that has lit up a fire among Kalani Sitake's players. One important detail is that the game will be played in Las Vegas and that could become a huge distraction for both teams.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the BYU Cougars in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game is part of the Shamrock Series and that's why it will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

