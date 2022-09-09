Notre Dame's hopes took a big hit last week against Ohio State, but now the Fighting Irish will try to rebound against Marshall. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Notre Dame will host Marshall in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. In this article, you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Fighting Irish believed 2022 was the year to clinch a spot in College Football Playoffs. That's why losing last week 21-10 at Ohio State was a huge hit to their aspirations. Still, the season is not over. The key this weekend for Notre Dame is to reignite the offense which was shut down in the second half by the Buckeyes. Now or never for Marcus Freeman's squad. Even after the loss, they are the No.8 ranked team in the nation, but, they cannot have another mistake during the rest of the season.

Marshall opened the season with a 55-10 win against Norfolk State. Although it was the perfect way to start the New Year, Notre Dame is a powerhouse and The Thundering Herd know it. The Fighting Irish have one of the best defenses in the country, so Marshall has to be ready as a 20-point underdog.

Notre Dame vs Marshall: Date

Marshall will visit The Fighting Irish on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at 2:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Notre Dame vs Marshall: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Notre Dame vs Marshall in the US

The game between Notre Dame and Marshall in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Peacock for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is NBC.