Two classic teams meet again when Notre Dame host Stanford in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After an 0-2 start, and that incredible loss against Marshall, Notre Dame is finally back with three consecutive wins (California, North Carolina and BYU). That last victory against the Cougars in the Shamrock Series at Las Vegas was the emotional boost to prove the Fighting Irish are still ready to compete against ranked teams in the nation. Marcus Freeman and his players cannot fail considering they will have their greatest shot at redemption in three weeks against Clemson.

Stanford's days of glory are long gone. Since 2018, they only have registered losing seasons and this year might not be the exception. With a 1-4 record, one of football's most traditional programs is a huge disappointment at all levels. This week, Stanford is a 17-point underdog at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish lead the series against Stanford 22-13 and have won the last three meetings.

Notre Dame vs Stanford: Date

Stanford will visit the Fighting Irish in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Notre Dame vs Stanford: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Notre Dame vs Stanford in the US

Notre Dame and Stanford meet for a thrilling matchup in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The long awaited game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are NBC and PeacockTV.