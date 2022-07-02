Novak Djokovic will continue his journey for his 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2022 against 25-year-old Tim van Rijthoven. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2022 Wimbledon Round of 16 in the US

No. 1 seed and six-time champion Novak Djokovic will face Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

Djokovic, who couldn’t play in Australia and lost in the quarter-finals of the French Open, is trying to win his first Grand Slam of the year and the 21st major of his career. The Serbian defeated countryman Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round, showing his high level on grass.

25-year-old Van Rijthoven, meanwhile, is playing his first main draw in a Grand Slam, after failing to qualify in Australia and Paris this year. However, the ban on Russian players granted him a place in Wimbledon. Either way, this player has already made a surprise in grass, defeating Daniil Medvedev to win his first title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Time: 11:45 AM ET (estimated)

Location: Center Court, Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:45 AM

CT: 10:45 AM

MT: 9:45 AM

PT: 8:45 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven: Storylines and head-to-head

Djokovic and Van Rijthoven have never faced each other on tour before. However, interestingly, the Dutchman has a favorable record against Top 10, having won his two matches against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semis and Daniil Medvedev in the final of ‘s-Hertogenbosch this year.

How to watch or live stream Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven in the US

The match between Novak Djokovic and Tim van Rijthoven for the Round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022 to be played on Sunday, July 3, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven: How to watch from anywhere

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. Unsurprisingly, Novak Djokovic is the strong favorite with odds of 1.05, while Tim van Rijthoven has odds of 8.75 according to BetMGM.

