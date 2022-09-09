After a solid win against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes host the Red Wolves in Week 2 of 2022 NCAA College Football season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Ohio State and Arkansas State will face off in one of the most lopsided matchups in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Last week, the Buckeyes passed their first real test of the season with a 21-10 win against Notre Dame at home. One of the best NFL prospects, quarterback C.J. Stroud, threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns. That victory reinforced Ohio State as the No.3 ranked team in the country just behind Alabama and Georgia. Although anything can happen, Ryan Day's squad is favorite by 44 points against the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State will be a huge underdog at Ohio Stadium. No pressure with no expectations has been the message all week from head coach, Butch Jones. The Red Wolves had a promising performance to start the season. James Blackman threw two touchdowns and ran for two scores on a 58-3 victory over Grambling State. Still, the Buckeyes are a totally different beast and a win for Arkansas State will be the upset of the season. Last year, the Red Wolves also started with a big win against Central Arkansas, but, they finished the season with a 2-10 record after a stretch of eight consecutive losses.

Ohio State vs Arkansas State: Date

Ohio State will host Arkansas State on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season Saturday, September 10 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State vs Arkansas State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Ohio State vs Arkansas State in the US

The clash between Ohio State and Arkansas State in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is BTN (Big Ten Network).