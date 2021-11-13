Ohio State against Purdue at Ohio Stadium for the Week 11 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 4 Ohio State (8-1) and Purdue (6-3) meet in for a Week 11 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). Win above all. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Ohio State are in a good position to play in the College Football Playoff with 8-1 overall and no losses since Week 2 against the Oregon Ducks 28-35. The most recent game was a win against Nebraska 26-17 on the road and the most recent win at home was against No. 20 Penn State 33-24.

Purdue Boilermakers with a positive record in the 2021-22 NCAA season with 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten conference. The past four weeks the Boilermakers have won three games, the most recent win against No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 at home.

Ohio State vs Purdue: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State vs Purdue: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Ohio State vs Purdue: Storylines

Ohio State Buckeyes are eager to win this game to climb a few more spots in the Top 25 AP Poll. The last seven weeks the Buckeyes showed an unstoppable offensive power by winning seven straight games against Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana, Penn State and Nebraska. After this game, the Buckeyes close out the 2021 NCAA season with a pair of games in Michigan, one against the state university and one against the Wolverines. The team are scoring an average of 44.9 points per game as the deadliest offensive line of the season.

The Purdue Boilermakers won the most recent game against No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 at home, that was the second win against a Top 25 team of the season, the other game was on the road against No. 2 Iowa 24-7. The on-road record for the Boilermakers is positive with three solid wins and a single loss against Notre Dame 13-27. The team is scoring an average of 24.8 points per game and they allow 18.4 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Ohio State vs Purdue in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 11 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ABC, ABC.com, ABC App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Ohio State vs Purdue: Predictions And Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes are favorites at home to win this game with -21 points to cover and -1150 moneyline. At FanDuel, the offensive line is lethal at home, but thet are weak covering points. Purdue Boilermakers are underdogs with +21 ATS and +950 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 63.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Purdue +21.



FanDuel Ohio State -21 / -1150 Totals 63.5 Purdue +21 / +950

* Odds via FanDuel