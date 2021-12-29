The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes face off in the traditional Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the 108th edition of "The Granddaddy of Them All."

The wait will be over soon, the Rose Bowl game will take place again and college football fans can't wait for it. The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes will meet in the 108th edition of the traditional game also known as "The Granddaddy of Them All" for being the oldest bowl game. Here, check out the date and time of the game. It will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Ohio State will be making their 17th Rose Bowl game appearance of all time and third since the Bowl Championship Series era. They head into this game led by quarterback CJ Stroud, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist after racking up 3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Utah, on the other hand, will play their first Rose Bowl game in history after winning the Pac-12 championship. They finished the season with an impressive six-game winning run, but the defense will probably need to step up to hold Stroud. The Utes allowed 242 passing yards per game this season.

Ohio State vs Utah: Date, Time, and TV channel for 2022 Rose Bowl Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes will face each other in the Rose Bowl game on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

Ohio State vs Utah: Time by State in the US for 2022 Rose Bowl Game

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

TV channel in the US for 2022 Rose Bowl game between Ohio State and Utah

The 2022 Rose Bowl game to be played between Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other option: ESPN.